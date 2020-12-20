Conspiracy!

“ARE YOU WILLING TO BE VACCINATED?” asked a friend. My jaw dropped. Is the rational world dissolving before my eyes? It’s as if we’re entering an “Age of Dis-Enlightenment”. Truth is meaningless. Evidence is optional. Science has the same status as gossip.

It could be mildly entertaining for about 24 hours. Until I remind myself that I’m likely to get burned at the stake for heresy if we go down that path. And the small matter that every single thing on which divers rely is 100% based on science.

Safely breathing compressed gas under water through a regulator that delivers it at ambient pressure – is that magic or is it engineering?

Adding helium into air so that we can breathe at depth without being narked into unconsciousness – science or witchcraft?

Then there’s that computer that continuously calculates depths and times to help you minimise the risk of decompression illness.

If science is rubbish, let’s just throw a dice! Or rely on our bladders to tell us when we need to surface. Need a wee? Time to go up.

To be fair, I’ve met some warmwater divers who behave exactly that way and are still here to tell the tale. Maybe our bladders are smarter than we imagined. Seriously, if you don’t trust in science, please stay away from scuba-diving.