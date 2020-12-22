Falklands shipwreck site launched

A website has been launched to celebrate historic shipwrecks around the Falkland Islands, including underwater footage of the German WW1 cruiser SMS Scharnhorst, sunk in December 1914 and located only in 2019.

The site has been created for UK-registered charity the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT). Most of the featured wrecks come from pre-Panama Canal days, when vessels had to sail around perilous Cape Horn to pass between the Atlantic and Pacific.

Wreck locations are shown on an interactive map along with their background stories. The Vicar of Bray, Lady Elizabeth, Jhelum and Charles Cooper are shown along with the Scharnhorst, with the Garland, Capricorn and Acteon to follow.