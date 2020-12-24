There is probably a whole YouTube channel devoted to divers’ delayed surface marker buoy fails. My dumbest sent my tube skipping across the surface in the wind because – well, because I can’t tie a knot. On another occasion, I met my DSMB sinking as I was coming up.

But most failed attempts to shoot DSMBs surface-wards involve problems with reels.

The most common are when uncontrolled line loops around part of the frame, such as the winder, or jumps the spool and catches in the spindle and prevents it spinning freely. Any kind of jam creates problems.

Even a partially filled DSMB can be hard to control and might start pulling you upwards, especially if you’re properly rather than over-weighted. The ascent will only accelerate as the air expands in your buoy – fully inflated, many have as much buoyancy as a BC.

You will probably need to let the DSMB go, meaning that the skipper knows where your DSMB is, but not where you are.

After a few mishaps, I’ve taken to carrying two DSMBs and, even if my buddy deploys his, I still set mine off for practice.

AP Diving’s Ratcheted Pocket Reel sets out to solve a number of common reel problems.