Sealife SportDiver Camera Housing

This housing is designed to enable divers to shoot underwater stills and video with Apple iPhones 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, Xr, Xs, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro Max and SE (2nd Gen) models, as deep as 40m.

The user can access main controls such as lens angle, focus and white balance, while a dual vacuum and moisture alarm protects and warns against leaks.

A colour-correction filter is included and the SportDiver costs £289 or is available as a kit with a 2500 lumen Sea Dragon light for £595.