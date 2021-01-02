Mares Dual Adjustable 62X Regulator

The latest addition to the Italian manufacturer’s regulator fleet is the Dual Adjustable 62X.

The balanced diaphragm first stage features its Dynamic Flow Control to reduce pressure drop to the second stage, for improved performance.

The second stage incorporates Vortex Assisted Design and is pneumatically balanced, intended to allow easier inhalation. It all adds up, says Mares, to a lightweight regulator that not only meets EN250A 50m standards but has also been certified by NORSOK to 200m.

It costs £377.