WIN! WIN! WIN! 1 of 5 copies of ‘Get Creative With Your Compact Camera Underwater’ worth £17.95

THIS BOOK is the eagerly awaited follow-up to the DIVER Magazine Award-Winning Book of the Year in 2010 ‘Underwater Photography for Compact Camera Users’.

It promises to help those starting out in underwater photography to focus more easily on how to compose stunning images with whatever kind of camera or accessories they have in an easy-to-understand way.

Maria Munn is a multi-award winning photographer who was Runner-Up in The British Photography Awards in 2020 with an image taken with just her compact camera and no extra accessories.

She is passionate about helping others develop their underwater photography skills, launching PADI’s Digital Underwater Photography Course and creating the first specialised beginners’ courses for compact camera users. Many of her guests have gone on to win prizes and become published journalists.

