Divers recover Marines’ kit from warship

The wreck of an 18th-century British warship off the Netherlands’ North Sea coast has revealed a number of well-preserved artefacts, including cannon, leather cartridge pouches and bayonet sheaths.

The discoveries have been reported by the local archaeological organisation Archeology West-Friesland.

The fifth-rate frigate HMS Apollo had been on patrol on 6 January, 1799, when a navigational error resulted in it stranding in shallow water near an uninhabited island called Noorderhaaks. Captain Peter Halkett tried to save his vessel by jettisoning its 42 guns along with the ship’s stores, but he was unable to float it clear of the sandbank.

The 270 men aboard were rescued by a Prussian frigate, which jettisoned most of its cargo of wine to make space to carry them back to England.

The vessel sank deep into the sandy seabed, which now lies at a depth of 7m, but recently the preserved lower deck re-emerged as the result of extensive natural erosion at Noorderhaaks. “Many tens of metres per year disappear into the sea and shipwrecks that have perished there are exposed,” says Archeology West-Friesland.

“Governments and amateur divers monitor the wrecks and take measures to protect the site or – if that is not possible – the disposal of exposed objects.”

A group called North Sea Divers of Breezand was asked to investigate the wreck of HMS Apollo last summer. Alongside the divers’ excavations, sonar-scanning of the wreck-site was carried out by Periplus Archeomare on behalf of the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands.

Many of the guns thrown overboard were recovered, along with well-preserved artefacts belonging to Royal Marines on board. These included two leather cartridge pouches that would have hung from belts. Their flaps were printed with King George III’s coat-of-arms in gold.