I do a lot of coldwater shore dives. The weight soon mounts up – thick wetsuits or drysuits for warmth, heavy cylinders for duration and enough lead to balance the suits and the dead weight of the gas I’ll use.

And, at 56 and three-quarters, the out-of-water comfort of the BC that must support it all is important to me. In Gibraltar, I had just walked 500m in the Oceanic Excursion BC carrying more than 35kg. Now I stood waiting patiently for Gib time to catch up to real time.

Oceanic is one of the best-known brands in diving and has decades of experience designing and building BCs. Its Excursion is a heavy-duty back-inflation or wing-styled BC for single-cylinder diving.

The air-cell is the doughnut type, meaning that air can travel unimpeded around it whatever your position in the water. The other type of back-inflation air-cell, the horseshoe, does not connect at the bottom, so air can’t move freely between the lower air-chambers when you’re head-down.

Some technical divers prefer this, because it leaves space for stowing light-canisters, for example. There is no outright winner except in the eyes of the user.

The Excursion provides a lot of features including weight-integration and incorporates high-end niceties, such as a padded harness and an array of steel D-rings.

The Design

The air-cell is made of 1600D Bioflex, proven to be highly abrasion-resistant and long-lasting. Concealed, snag-free bungees run between the backpack and air-cell to help deflate the BC and keep the unused parts of the wing snug and streamlined when only partially inflated.

There’s a full-length plastic backpack with a single camband and a nice built-in handle for manhandling your set out of the water. The harness comprises shoulder-straps with squeeze-release buckles; a chest-strap with two choices of height positioning to avoid interference with a drysuit inflator or to maximise comfort, again with a squeeze release; and a cummerbund with overlaid waist-strap with another squeeze-release buckle.

Dotted around the BC are three large pre-bent D-rings mounted in fixed positions on the shoulder-straps, two medium-sized D-rings at the back above your hips, a smaller one above each of these, yet another small one above each pocket and a final medium pair hung from the lower edges of the Excursion.

As well as the nine D-rings, two zipped pockets sit on top of the weight-pouches, so there are many choices for attaching and storing your accessories.

Releasable weight-pouches slide into the BC waist-panels. These use Oceanic’s QLR4 quick-release system – just tug on the grab-handles and the pouches fall away. Trim-weight pouches sit on the cam-strap.

Buoyancy control is provided via the usual direct feed/oral inflator, a rapid exhaust valve, a shoulder-dump and a single bum-dump.

In Use

Back in Camp Bay, I had shrugged off the BC after about 15 minutes of standing around, waiting for other divers to arrive.

I wondered how many Ibuprofen pills it would take to offset the pain I fully expected to harden my neck and shoulders after the dive. But it never happened.

Even through my 7mm jacket and longjohns, I could feel the padding in the Excursion’s lumbar support nestling into the small of my back, shifting much of the weight onto my hips.

Combined with well-cushioned, wide upper shoulder-straps, the BC proved very comfortable for long treks to the shoreline and up and down flights of steps.

I first measured how high above the water the fully inflated Excursion would float me. If you’re caught at the surface out of air and aren’t packing a snorkel, riding up and down in a short chop can mean that you swallow water.

The Excursion did its job well, putting 15cm between the water and my lower lip – about standard for most recreational BCs I’ve so far tested. The test was done with a full cylinder, however. I was carrying around 4kg of air that

I wouldn’t have at dive’s end, so this was a worst-case exercise.

At the start of a dive, the Excursion holds you plenty high enough out of the water to talk to your buddy or students or float with your mouthpiece out to save air while awaiting stragglers. Surface stability was great, as it supported me vertically.

A BC that face-plants you at the surface is a hazard – you can exhaust yourself trying to keep your head up and mouth out of the water.