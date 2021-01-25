Worldwide’s small-group trio

Dive Worldwide has introduced three group trips, each to a small resort where it’s hoped that the 6-10 guests will enjoy on land the type of bonding usually associated with liveaboards.

All three trip prices include seven-nights’ full-board accommodation (two sharing) and transfers.

For the “Dive & Detox Maldives” trips you stay at the Boutique Beach Resort on Dhigurah Island at the tip of South Ari Atoll. It has only six rooms, and has won awards for sustainability and its work with the local community.

Kudarah Thila is only 10 minutes from the resort, which is also close to renowned whale-shark hang-out Dhigurah Island. Prices start from £1675pp, with 17 dives and departures on 25 April or 2 October.

A trip to Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt offers three Red Sea boat-dives a day, visits to Ras Mohammed, an early-morning dive in Tiran, the Dunraven wreck and two night dives.

Accommodation is at Sharks Bay Umbi Village resort. The trip costs from £645pp, including 15 dives and barbecue, leaving on 6 May or 10 June.

Finally, as Indonesia’s Bunaken National Park celebrates its 30th anniversary you can spend a week on its edge at the Tasik Ria resort, with access to 50 of the park’s dive-sites.

The itinerary also includes a dawn and a night dive – and a muck-diving trip to Lembeh Strait. You pay from £1345pp, with 17 dives and transfers, leaving 1 May or 4 September.