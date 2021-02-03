Remote working – from the Maldives?

The trend towards offering extended diving holidays for those in a position to seize the opportunity – particularly the well-paid who can work remotely, and retirees – is continuing.

5* Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives in Noonu Atoll has come up with an offer for those able to commit to a minimum Indian Ocean stay of three months.

“Luxurious private villas, pristine coral-sand beaches, well-being and fitness, dining, diving, and watersports all await you in this slice of tropical heaven – enjoy the beauty of the Maldives both above and below the ocean surface,” is how Mövenpick entices potential guests.

The group’s only Maldives resort lies 45 minutes north of Male airport. It has 72 overwater villas and 33 beach suites, all offering a choice of seawater or private plunge pool whenever guests want to get wet.