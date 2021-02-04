WIN! WIN! WIN! 2nd chance to win a pair of TUSA Hyflex Switch fins worth £165

THE TUSA SF0104 Hyflex Switch fin is powered by the company’s PuRiMaX polyurethane blade system, designed to provide “a quick ‘snappy’ response to the diver’s every movement”.

TUSA’s unique “Vortex Generator” effectively reduces water resistance through the fin stroke normally found on traditional smooth blades.

TUSA’s multi-compound foot pocket increases power transfer to the fin blade. The Hyflex Switch is equipped with TUSA’s new Universal Bungee Strap, said to provide “extraordinary comfort”. Travelling divers will welcome the handy option of separating the Hyflex Switch fin blade from the foot pocket for compact packing.

