Bathtime gets serious for divers

Last spring divewear manufacturer Fourth Element came up with its own UnderBathWater Photography Competition as a way of counteracting the diving limitations of lockdown. Now the Instagram-based contest is back – and in expanded form.

The format has been broadened to take in five appropriately named categories: Indoor Animal Behaviour; Self (Isolation) Portrait; Lockdown Lego; Positive/Negative (black & white); and Zoom In (macro).

There are also prizes: £1000-worth of Fourth Element dive-gear as well as an overall Professional’s prize of a Nauticam Super Macro Converter 1 and a Paralenz Vaquita camera for the overall Amateur winner.