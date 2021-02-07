New whale in Gulf of Mexico

An 11.5m baleen whale that stranded off Florida’s Everglades National Park two years ago has turned out to be a species previously unrecognised by science. Dubbed Rice’s whale, the new species has already been classified as Critically Endangered.

The underweight adult male washed up in Sandy Key in 2019, and a necropsy showed it to have swallowed plastics. Originally assumed to be a sub-species of what had been thought to be Bryde’s whales in the Gulf of Mexico, subsequent examination indicates that it is a separate breed.

The whale’s remains were buried, but then disinterred a few months later by a team from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, which transported the skeleton to Washington DC.

There National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries scientist Dr Patty Rosel, lead author of a study just published in Marine Mammal Science, worked with NOAA scientists and co-authors Lynsey Wilcox and Dr Keith Mullin to study the remains.

From analysis of the skull they were able to identify distinctive characteristics, while separate analysis of the whale’s genetic data provided a second line of evidence.

There are reckoned to be fewer than 100 Rice’s whales on the planet, and the species has protected status. It was named Balaenoptera ricei in honour of US biologist Dale Rice, the first researcher to recognise what was then thought of as a Bryde’s whale sub-species in the Gulf of Mexico.