DIVING NEWS
Emperor seeks Covid hero divers
Emperor Divers has a question for you: do you know a scuba diver who has been heroic during this past pandemic year? It wants to reward no fewer than eight nominated Covid Diver Heroes with free seven-night liveaboard trips in the Red Sea or Maldives.
“This initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all those hundreds of people who have taken a selfless interest in looking after the vulnerable in their community,” says the operator’s Red Sea manager Luke Atkinson.
“Examples could include health-workers, carers or those who have come out of retirement to volunteer locally, but really we know there are many other ways people have been heroic.”
Contact Emperor if you know a heroic diver (not yourself!) who would love to have a free liveaboard trip to look forward to once things have settled down. Provide their name, a photo and explain in 100-200 words why they deserve a free holiday, and whether they would prefer to dive the Red Sea or Maldives (there are four trips available in each destination).
A multi-national panel of Emperor’s “most loyal and compassionate staff” will pick a winner every two weeks over the space of four months.
13 February 2021
The winners will be announced on the 14th (Maldives) and 28th (Red Sea) of each month, starting on 28 February and ending on 14 June. Final entries for the Red Sea must be in by 20 May and for the Maldives by 5 June.
The prizes include airport transfers but not flights, and will be available until the end of 2023.
You are asked to email your entries, comments or questions to Emperor Divers here: heroes@emperordivers.com. Enter the hero’s name as the subject line.