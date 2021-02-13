Emperor seeks Covid hero divers

Emperor Divers has a question for you: do you know a scuba diver who has been heroic during this past pandemic year? It wants to reward no fewer than eight nominated Covid Diver Heroes with free seven-night liveaboard trips in the Red Sea or Maldives.

“This initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all those hundreds of people who have taken a selfless interest in looking after the vulnerable in their community,” says the operator’s Red Sea manager Luke Atkinson.

“Examples could include health-workers, carers or those who have come out of retirement to volunteer locally, but really we know there are many other ways people have been heroic.”

Contact Emperor if you know a heroic diver (not yourself!) who would love to have a free liveaboard trip to look forward to once things have settled down. Provide their name, a photo and explain in 100-200 words why they deserve a free holiday, and whether they would prefer to dive the Red Sea or Maldives (there are four trips available in each destination).

A multi-national panel of Emperor’s “most loyal and compassionate staff” will pick a winner every two weeks over the space of four months.