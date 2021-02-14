Experienced diver dies in Bavarian cave

A 57-year-old cave-diver has died while trying to get through a short underwater section of a system in southern Germany.

The incident occurred on 6 February, about 700m in from the entrance to the extensive Mühlbachquell karst spring system. The caves are near the town of Dietfurt in Bavaria.

The unnamed man, from the Nuremberg area about an hour away, was part of an experienced dive-team of four from the Karst Group Mühlbach (KGM). Its cavers are authorised to explore the otherwise closed-off system.

Much of the system is dry but the incident occurred as the man dived through a narrow 6m-long flooded section called the “Mole Siphon”. Although described by the group as being short enough to negotiate by breath-holding, the divers were using scuba.