FREE MARCH DIVER Magazine Out Now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the MARCH issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features New Atlantic dive hotspots, Is this Ocean Art?, The mucky side of Koh Tao, Back in action in Bahamas, How Arran divers are making a difference, ‘Going my own way in Grand Cayman’ – plus DIVER Tests, latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the March issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the March issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE February issue of DIVER, featuring:
- Muck Diving USA
- Fresh look at the Farnes
- WW2 wrecks of Coron
- Off-season dives in Spain & Portugal
- Inside a Flying Fortress
- How to manage your gas like a pro
PLUS: DIVER Tests … When Louise T’s ‘fun’ dive unravelled … Loch Long dives for you … At the heart of the Coral Triangle … New dive gear … ‘My battle with Socorro’s illegal shark fishers’.
Get FREE February DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
18 February 2021