DIVING NEWS

FREE MARCH DIVER Magazine Out Now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the MARCH issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

  • Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features New Atlantic dive hotspots, Is this Ocean Art?, The mucky side of Koh Tao, Back in action in Bahamas, How Arran divers are making a difference, ‘Going my own way in Grand Cayman’ –  plus DIVER Tests, latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the March issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the March issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE February issue of DIVER, featuring:

  • Muck Diving USA
  • Fresh look at the Farnes
  • WW2 wrecks of Coron
  • Off-season dives in Spain & Portugal
  • Inside a Flying Fortress
  • How to manage your gas like a pro

PLUS:  DIVER Tests … When Louise T’s ‘fun’ dive unravelled … Loch Long dives for you … At the heart of the Coral Triangle … New dive gear … ‘My battle with Socorro’s illegal shark fishers’.

Get FREE February DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here

18 February 2021