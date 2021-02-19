BSAC Egypt takes first steps

The British Sub-Aqua Club has signed a new licensing agreement in Egypt, and says it will pave the way for more BSAC diver training centres to be set up in the Red Sea region.

The club has had long-standing licensing agreements in the Far East, with BSAC Japan, BSAC Korea and BSAC Thailand, so BSAC Egypt is an addition at what has long been British divers’ preferred overseas destination. “It will set the standard for BSAC diving and training in this key diving destination,” says the club.

The contract was signed between BSAC and Blue Pearl Ltd of Hurghada, which will now trade as BSAC Egypt. Its CEO is Yasser Ragab, who has worked in Red Sea diving for 17 years.

Blue Pearl Diving Services is listed for diver training in Egypt among BSAC’s roster of 47 overseas centres, though it is the only one with no address or weblink given.

The licensee says it will work with both BSAC and Egypt’s Chamber of Diving & Water Sports (CDWS) to welcome non-divers as well as all agency-qualified divers to dive and train with newly accredited BSAC centres in Hurghada, Sharm el Sheikh, Dahab, Marsa Alam and Safaga.

Sixteen Red Sea diving and two snorkelling instructors have so far been trained to gain BSAC accreditation, with work continuing for more operations to gain BSAC Centre status. The long-term objective is to have 30% of all Red Sea centres accredited.

The club says it is providing all necessary instructor and centre support through BSAC Egypt’s first few years. The licensee will translate core training materials into German, French, Polish and Russian.