Still waters run deep, and the UK has a wealth of still waters. In fact it has some 40,000 of them, mostly wild and very few ever dived. But a handful of these bodies of water scattered around England and Wales are supervised and visited regularly by divers, and if you’ve never sampled coldwater diving at these inland sites, you could be in for a treat.

Divers who trained at any of these locations might have lost the habit after moving onto coastal or warmwater diving, yet can grow nostalgic about the experience – even if they weren’t quite sure what they were getting into at the time.

The early starts, the smell of neoprene in the morning, the car-park changing, the trek to the entry-point, the fragrance of bacon butties, the first shock of cold water soon forgotten with the pleasure of exploring some sunken cockpit or structure, the sociable wanderings during surface intervals warmed (sometimes) by the sun, the logbook-filling and recovery phase in the bar – put together, those elements make for memorable experiences.

And for the many who continue to enjoy such experiences at their favourite site, or use if for training or trying out new equipment, there is another pleasure – that of getting to know at least one dive-site intimately, through the changing seasons, and perhaps as the place itself changes, acquiring new diver attractions or enhanced facilities.

A number of sites have grown quite sophisticated in their offerings over the years, while others stick to the basics and are celebrated for that. It’s down to what’s accessible and what you want from an inland site.

2020 was not a good year for many of these places, any more than it was for the rest of us. Staff knew they had plenty to offer divers denied overseas travel – but many were frustrated to experience high demand but have to ration access to stay Covid-secure.

Then, once they had got into the summer groove and were able to welcome trainees and first-time UK divers along with the regulars, lockdowns were reimposed. Just as sea-divers were about to reset their sights inland, it all went sour again.

Depending on how the coronavirus recovery goes, 2021 could be a significant year for the inland sites.

For divers with a more cautious attitude to overseas travel and a new regard for UK diving, we asked the divers who manage these great sites to tell us what makes them special. Who knew they hosted so many sturgeon?