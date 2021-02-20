Scubapro Mk19EVO BT/G260 Carbon BT Regulator

With this new regulator Scubapro reckons you can breathe easy even on the most audacious dives.

The Mk19 first stage is a fully environmentally protected balanced-diaphragm model with four medium-pressure ports mounted on a swivel and a fifth coming off the end cap for easy hose-routeing.

The pneumatically balanced G260 second stage offers adjustable breathing and features what’s said to be a lightweight and tough carbon-fibre cover.

Claimed to excel in cold and silty water, it costs £845.