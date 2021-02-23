Sound offer: free marine eco-training

Sound Diving in Plymouth is offering free SSI Marine Ecology courses, with the aim of boosting interest in local marine-conservation initiatives.

The online course, which usually costs £150, is available to both divers and non-divers of any age, with a version dedicated to children.

Candidates are asked to follow the instructions on Sound Diving’s Facebook event page, study the course materials, attend a Zoom lecture and pass a final examination to receive the qualification.

Established in 1985, Sound Diving describes itself as a family-run and family-friendly dive centre that has worked around the world. “Over the past twelve months, it’s become clear just how much we need to be doing to look after our planet,” said owner Debbie Metcalfe.

“We’re fortunate to be able to support people of all ages and backgrounds to learn about such an important and interesting topic, and hopefully to build a community of marine conservationists who can really make a difference by working together.

“With global warming on the rise, learning about the underwater world is increasingly important. The ocean plays an essential role in helping to dampen climate change by sucking up much of the heat and excess carbon, but it has a tipping point.