One of the most popular dive-sites in this region, as well as my favourite, is the Atun Wreck. It’s a simple site in a way, suitable for everyone, but what makes it great is that it contains at once all the possible environments a diver could want.

There is sandy bottom all the way to the wall, with a great area in which scorpionfish and stonefish like to hide, then a wall-drop on which to look out for pelagics such as sharks and mackerel.

The very good-sized wreck lies right on the edge of the wall and is magical for wide-angle photography because of the great visibility, and for macro opportunities right across the wreck.

It sits in a perfect upright position with the bow at about 15m depth and the bottom at about 25m. It’s been under water for 30-plus years, so coral growth has slowly been taking over. Beautiful carnation, toadstool, alcyonacea in stunning purple and tree corals grow all over the wreck, especially around and inside the wheelhouse.

I enjoy searching for flabellina nudibranchs all over the wreck, and sometimes challenge my students to see who can find one first.

It’s fun to watch new divers zooming in and scanning every inch of the wreck for this tiny 2, or 5cm-long creature.

Of course, there are many other nudibranchs but this species’ outstanding colours make it slightly easier to spot than others that are even less than 1cm long. Bring your magnifying lens when coming to visit.

That’s not all. This site also offers great macro for when you end your dive over the shallow part of the reef, which is perfect for safety-stops. Tiny photogenic creatures include sexy shrimps, porcelain crabs, at least five types of anemone, glass shrimps, nudibranchs, pipefish, garden eels and even the occasional mantis shrimp peeking out of its home.

And when you come out of the dive in calm, crystal waters you’re treated to the eye-candy of Rabaul Tavurvur volcano on one side and Little Pigeon island with its white sandy beach all the way around on other side.

That’s the lunch spot sorted!

