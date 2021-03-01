Local Intelligence 2

the national marine park off Alonissos Island is an underwater gem, and 15 minutes by boat from the port of Alonissos, on the deserted island of Agios Georgios, Gorgonian Gardens is a wall-dive with a stunning garden of yellow and red soft corals.

These species are part of a coralligenous marine habitat that hosts the highest concentration of biodiversity in the Mediterranean Sea. They thrive in places with strong currents that create a nutrient-rich habitat for native species, and a passing refuge for migrating schools of fish. Gorgonians grow only 2cm per year, so it’s a real natural monument.

You submerge along a rocky wall with a steep slope covered in red algae, complex pink and purple structures that build biogenic clusters, a base for the growth of other organisms.

The wall is full of cracks and holes in which you can find crabs, molluscs and sea-squirts. You’ll be amazed by the plethora of different nudibranchs, with their extraordinary colours.

At 26m you start seeing the yellow gorgonians. As you reach 32m these start entwining with the purple ones, creating a surprisingly colourful scenario for the Mediterranean.

The deeper you go, the richer the gardens become. Be alert, because here you can encounter grouper, forkbeards and red scorpionfish camouflaged on the algae.

On ascent, don’t forget to look out into the blue, because this site is a passage for migrating fish.

You might see yellowfin tuna and amberjack – sometimes in groups of as many as 30-40 individuals.

● bestdivingingreece.com