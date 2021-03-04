Vandenberg diver’s body found

The body of the wreck-diver reported missing in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, 2 March, was found 24 hours later. She has been identified as Jordan Fisher, 50, from Rockport, Texas.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fisher had been diving the popular Vandenberg wreck with her husband, two other divers and a divemaster from Dive Key West’s 12m boat Emerald See.

The divemaster had signalled for everyone to surface after the dive, but members of the group reported losing sight of Fisher as they made their way back to the boat. The divemaster told investigators that when he realised she was missing he had carried out several searches around the Vandenberg until he ran low on air.

An air-sea search was carried out during the day involving Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, two Coast Guard cutters, a US Navy helicopter, Air Station Miami and special forces and sheriff’s office divers.

Fisher was eventually found on the seabed not far from the wreck on Wednesday morning by divers from the Sea Eagle dive-boat from Key West.

The Gen Hoyt S Vandenberg, a 160m former military troop-transport and missile-tracking ship, was sunk as an artificial reef in 2009 and lies at a maximum depth of 45m off Key West.

Fisher’s body was taken to the Coast Guard’s Key West station, and a post mortem was due to be carried out, though the sheriff’s office said that there were no suspicious circumstances.