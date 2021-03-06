Cressi  MC9-SC / Compact Pro Regulator

This new regulator model uses a thermoconductive thermoplastic and steel second stage to exchange heat and prevent icing.

Combined with an environmentally sealed balanced-diaphragm first stage, it provides exceptional coldwater performance, says Cressi.

With four mp outlets and two hp ports, and what Cressi says is a super-flexible hose and a purge that’s easy to use with mitts, the lightweight MC9-SC/Compact Pro will set you back £272. It should work in warm water too!