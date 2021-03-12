Divers explore ancient city of Olus

The ancient sunken city of Olus and its surroundings in Crete’s Elounda Bay have been revisited by an archaeological dive-team, Greece’s Ministry of Culture & Sports has reported.

Ephorate of Marine Antiquities and volunteer divers, scientists and geophysicists from the Institute of Mediterranean Studies’ Satellite Remote Sensing Laboratory were examining the site for the fourth year in a row.

Olus was a leading harbour city in ancient Crete that once had a population of more than 30,000. Ancient inscriptions found in its ruins have linked it with Knossos and the island of Rhodes, and its eventual disappearance could have been the result of a major earthquake in 780AD.

The latest data collected combined with that from previous years and the study of sources “gradually clarifies the picture of the ancient city and its territory”, said the ministry.

The divers focused on a central area called ​​Poros, clearing sand and weed to expose the upper brickwork of a large elongated structure, thought to be either part of the city wall or a jetty.