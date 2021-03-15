Video lifeline wins hero dive trip

The second of Emperor Divers’ eight Covid Diver Heroes, people who have stepped up in the pandemic, is Noam Har-Tzvi from Israel – and she wins a free Maldives liveaboard trip for her efforts.

Noam was nominated by her brother Adi for founding a voluntary initiative called Staying Together to connect coronavirus patients with their families.

“She couldn’t stand the thought of elderly people dying alone in hospitals isolated from their families, so she decided to take action,” explained Adi. “Together with an amazing team of volunteers, she raised donations of tablets and laptops.”

The devices were programmed to be used by remote control when the patients were in bad shape and the medical staff too busy. Noam organised the volunteers to operate the devices, facilitating thousands of video calls between families and patients.

“They connected children, parents and grandparents, wives and husbands, new mothers and their babies and more,” said Adi. “The video calls immediately improved the spirit for all, allowing the patients to get love and support from their dearest and get better.

“Sadly, some of those calls were the last time they talked, and gave them the chance to say goodbye.”

The Staying Together initiative, established in eight hospitals and care homes in Israel, is continuing.

“We are still receiving amazing stories of heroes from all over the globe and are amazed by the great things some members of the diving community have achieved,” says Emperor Divers. “Noam was judged to be the deserving winner of a Maldives liveaboard trip and we have been in contact with her already. She is thrilled and humbled to receive that.”