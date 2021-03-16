Diving Talks on Portuguese coast

An “international diving congress” called Diving Talks is to be held in the resort of Tróia, just south of Lisbon in Portugal, from 8-10 October this year.

Attendance, dive and accommodation packages are being offered, along with the possibility of guests extending their long-weekend stay by a week to sample more Atlantic diving.

The event is set to feature talks from 26 divers, including Ahmed Gabr, Jill Heinerth, Marissa Eckert, Mark Powell, Martyn Farr, Natalie Gibb and Phil Short.

Diving Talks is based at the Aqualuz Tróia Family Hotel, and the organisers say they have negotiated special accommodation rates. Two people sharing a room pay 580 euros – the price of one full weekend ticket and another including the hotel room.

These tickets provide access to the two days of talks, exhibition area, B&B, three lunches, refreshments and a dive each. Cheaper talks-only options are available, non-diving partners are welcome and a gala dinner is optional (40 euros each). Tróia is an inexpensive 50-minute bus-ride from Lisbon Airport.

Guests are also invited to arrive a week earlier or leave a week later and choose one of the many packages offered by tour operator Portugal Dive, which covers not only mainland Portugal but also the Azores and Madeira.

Find out more about the additional diving options here and about Diving Talks here.