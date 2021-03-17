WIN! WIN! WIN! A Beaver Lightning BCD worth £235

A COMPACT and lightweight jacket perfect for travelling or instructional use, the Beaver Lightning BCD features a comfortable fully adjustable cummerbund with zipped pouch, quick-release waist band and twin-release shoulder straps ensuring quick and easy dressing and removal.

The high-quality 1000 Denier Cordura Nylon with PU coating main body ensures strength and durability. Integral padded firm back pack with carrying handle allows easy lifting when a cylinder is attached using the adjustable cam band. Six stainless steel D-rings are supplemented with two large Velcro-closing pockets.

A high-flexibility corrugated hose with neat efficient inflation unit, plus quick-release direct feed hose with integral hose clips, twin shoulder and lower mounted overpressure/exhaust valves, ensure buoyancy is perfectly controlled.

For a chance to win, enter the Competition here