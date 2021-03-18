BACK IN THE AIR… BACK IN THE SWIM

The coronavirus pandemic that dominated 2020 affected us all to a greater or lesser extent.

And as divers and travellers, we certainly weren’t exempt.

Covid swept across the Far East, Europe and, finally, the Americas, closing popular dive destinations daily, wreaking havoc with international flights, cruise and liveaboard departures, and long-awaited diving holidays.

Many of us with travel plans were left in limbo, unsure about travelling, even where it was technically possible.

Despite the turmoil, however, many of us continued diving, either at home or in destinations that remained open to international visitors.

And for those who did their homework and planned properly, 2020 offered some of the best diving in recent years.

Quiet resorts, empty beaches, and uncrowded dive-sites gave those willing to travel an exceptional experience.

So while you might be feeling slightly nervous about booking your next scuba holiday, rest assured, there are a good number of things you can do to make the process easier.

The new year brought with it a fresh desire for novel and accessible destinations, and dive operators are working hard to incentivise customers and revitalise their resorts.

And as the travel industry slowly emerges from the silt, a new set of international rules should help to ensure that we remain safe and get the most out of our trips. So here are my top six tips for booking and enjoying a diving holiday in 2021.