The Scuba Fix

ARE YOU LONGING FOR SOMEONE to look you in the eyes and utter those three precious words? The words that will lift your heart and make you feel glad to be alive?

Oh, it’s been such a long time. Too long. Sometimes you just need to hear those three words to feel that everything is right with the world.

We’re going diving! As I write those words, a thousand imaginary emojis leap from the page and dance around my head. Diving is joy. And we all need some joy in our lives.

Let’s be honest, this pandemic and lockdown experience has been a bit of an eye-opener.

No “real-life” socialising, no travel, and obliged to spend way more time than usual inside our own homes. The scariest part? It’s certainly not Covid. It’s that we’ve been locked up with the person who can hurt and annoy us the most: ourselves.

I’ve learned a few things during lockdown that have surprised me.

I’d never thought of myself as religious but my fridge has become an Oracle. When my mind is distracted – that’ll be several times a day – I find myself performing a ritual.

Standing in front of the fridge, bathed in light from the open door, I stare inside as if this will reveal some deeper spiritual insight.

It’s futile. But at least my shopping list is always bang-on accurate.

Less of a surprise is my continuing addiction to news. Working from home, it’s far too easy to form a 24/7 relationship with newspapers, radio and TV news, and social media.

Which leads me to the real revelation from lockdown. The seemingly infinite capacity of people to whinge about their hard-done-by-ness is seriously annoying me.

So, I breathe… and I think instead about diving.