Musical diver is latest Covid hero

Scuba diver and musician Megumi Gotada has become Emperor Divers’ third Covid Diver Hero, and wins a free Red Sea liveaboard trip. The dive operator’s initiative has been designed to recognise and reward eight individuals nominated for stepping up during the pandemic.

Gotada has been working as a music therapist in a Berlin hospital, playing the lyre for patients suffering from severe complications of Covid-19, and was in fact nominated by two different people.

“It was her free choice to accept to work in the Covid department, and she decided to do so although her family and friends strongly tried to prevent her from doing so,” wrote her friend and colleague Katharina Berger. “What she is doing is very important, because the music gives warmth, hope and care for the soul.

“Most of the patients, who are isolated in their rooms in order to prevent any spread of infection, are elderly people, suffering from shortness of breath, and also from anxiety, depression and loneliness, which are states of mind that are really not helpful in the process of recovery. The beauty of the tender sound of the lyre and Megumi’s warm-hearted presence strengthen the people to gain hope and health again.”