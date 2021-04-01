Free rides on seahorse course

UK-based charity the Seahorse Trust has launched an online version of its established seahorse biology, ecology and conservation course, and says that 10 free places are up for grabs.

Alongside campaigning efforts to protect marine areas and end the illegal trade in wildlife, the trust says that its core objective is education and awareness-raising. The organisation has offered in-person courses for many years, using seahorses as “a lens through which to explore broader topics of the marine environment and how we can protect it”.

“Current circumstances accelerated the need for the Seahorse Trust to move its educational content online, and we are hugely grateful to Sea-Changers for enabling us to do so,” said founder and executive director Neil Garrick-Maidment, referring to the UK conservation charity that offered a grant to help launch the online course.

“One of the Seahorse Trust’s driving purposes has always been to foster connections with the marine environment and to allow as many as possible to experience the opportunities and the physical and mental well-being benefits that connection brings,” he said.