Fourth Element RF1 Freediving Suit

This suit, in men’s and women’s fits, is a departure from standard freediving suit designs, with its back-entry zip and internal nylon lining rather than open-cell neoprene.

These features are claimed to make the RF1 easier to don and more rugged. A combination of neoprene materials, including Glideskin, are said to ensure that the RF1 conforms to the body shape, minimising flushing and maximising freedom of movement.

This 3/2mm suit costs £350.