Scottish Star Turns

Lying just off the coast of Dunoon is the Clyde’s largest diveable, and possibly most intact, shipwreck, that of the Swedish-built cargo ship the Akka.

She struck the Gantock Rocks on the night of 9 April, 1956, and was lost to the sea, taking three of her 33 crew down with her, while three more died on their way to hospital.

The Akka now rests on the seabed at around 40m, but the deck and the superstructure, where most divers tend to linger, sits somewhere between 16 and 24m. Although some of the superstructure has been removed, along with the funnel and masts, what’s left remains more than worth a visit.

There is no way to dive the Akka from the shore, but with Jason Coles at Wreckspeditions operating out of the Holy Loch and marinas along the west coast, that’s not a problem.

Having an experienced skipper to ensure that you drop onto the right section is invaluable.

Descending around the bridge, you are immediately struck by the sheer size of this wreck as it materialises out of the gloom.

I find it difficult sometimes to imagine from wreckage what a ship would have looked like in its heyday, but with the Akka imagination isn’t really required.

The bridge (minus the top section), along with bulkheads, portholes and ladders still stands out clear as day, and swimming through the companionways that run along either side of the superstructure is a must. For the more adventurous and experienced diver, there is also the opportunity to take a swim through the holds before exiting through the gaping hole left in the port side by the fateful impact.

Not only is this wreck spectacular, but the life that has now made it home is also mind-blowing. On my first dive at the site I had to stop for a minute or two to take in what I was seeing, and seriously consider whether I was narked.

I genuinely thought that the metal was moving until I got a little closer and realised that almost every inch was covered in life of some description. Brittlestars, anemones, deadman’s fingers and much more – the Akka is awash with life and has something for every diver.