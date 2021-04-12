Guns in the gully

One of the main things that initially got me interested in diving was the appeal of shipwrecks. The stretch of coastline off Falmouth in Cornwall has no shortage of wreck-sites, but it wasn’t long before my buddies and I had dived all the known sites from the charter-boats and started looking for other sites that had yet to be discovered.

After years of diving the same wrecks and reefs, it seemed a logical choice to get our own boat and spend what spare time we had looking for new sites to dive.

It didn’t take long before we were enjoying some success. Mostly this came in the form of well-broken steamships and sailing vessels, but many of them had never been seen since they sank.

The sites were often in shallow water and offered little shelter from the prevailing winds and swells that had reduced them to little more than anchors and piles of scattered steel and iron plate.

It was while researching such wrecks that I and fellow wreck-enthusiast David Gibbins read about a local wreck called the Boyne. This 617-ton iron barque had been built by Harland & Wolff in its Belfast yard for a ship-owner called WH Tindell to carry sugar back from the colonies in the Far East.

On 2 March 1873 the vessel had been 120 days out of Batavia carrying 900 tons of sugar when, lost in fog off the Lizard, the crew made a navigational error.

Thinking that the ship had already passed Lizard Point, they started to turn north toward the safety of their intended destination, Falmouth.

High cliffs suddenly loomed ahead, and the Boyne went headlong into them, at Polurrian Cove near Mullion. In the heavy south-westerly sea it very quickly began to break apart.

Of the crew of 19, only four survived the sinking, with many of the dead washing ashore at Mullion the next day.