Backyard Babbacombe

At the start of 2020 my family moved from the Philippines to the UK. Little did we know how fortuitous our timing would be. If the relocation had been planned just a few months later, all plans for any form of international movement would have been scuppered. Diver friends in the Philippines laughed in bewilderment at the prospect of our leaving Cebu’s tropical waters for Devon’s temperate aquatic environment. I laughed too and could understand their surprise but, in truth, after more than 20 years of predominantly warmwater diving, I was secretly excited at the prospect of really getting stuck into British waters. Feel free to call me weird, but at this stage I truly find green water and all its inhabitants to be more exotic than its blue cousin. While I have loved travelling to new locales for diving, I am also extremely fond of having a backyard dive: one site, close to home, that you can visit on demand and get to know intimately. My backyard dive went from the Shangri-La Marine Sanctuary in Mactan to Babbacombe beach in Torquay. Now while Cebuanos might be bemused at this change in situation, I am aware that avid Brit divers will be muttering “you lucky so and so”, because Babbacombe is an iconic dive-site in the UK, with an enduring popularity among underwater photographers in particular.

If Swanage Pier is one such Mount Rushmore dive, as described by Alex Mustard in the September issue of DIVER, Babbacombe is right up there alongside it. Although you are in the popular touristic area of “Torbaydos” a visit to Babbacombe beach always has a hint of adventure, as you take a sharp turn at the top of the hill and make your way down a precipitously steep and narrow lane. A beautiful bay awaits at the bottom, along with a small car-park, which can get rather competitive during the summer months. When the sun is shining, Babbacombe’s beach is prized by more people than just divers, so an early arrival is advised to secure the nearby parking that our gear-laden activities require. The machine accepts only coins, a point worth noting in this contactless era. Another practical note is that the toilet facilities have remained closed so far this year. On the plus side, there is a much-appreciated cafe serving hot drinks and food. You will also find the Cary Arms & Spa, the nearest pub and accommodation option, which has recently undergone an upmarket remodelling. Sadly there are no local air-fills available so, even if staying on location, you will need to venture to Teignmouth in search of more, precious, pressurised gas. This scenic bay provides a natural harbour from the prevailing westerly winds, and can generally be dived year-round. If the wind does turn east, or north-east, then Babbacombe will be exposed and is probably best avoided. As you look out to sea, Babbacombe Pier is to the right, popular with fishermen and the kids who enjoy leaping off it. To the left, the South-west coastal path carries you to nearby Oddicombe beach. If visiting friends or family, there is plenty to keep them entertained while you disappear for a dip!