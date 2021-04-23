GEAR NEWS
Suunto D5 Copper Computer
New from Suunto is the £595 D5 Copper computer-watch. With air and three-mix nitrox operation and optional wireless gas-integration, this unit is claimed to be perfect for advanced recreational and entry-level technical divers.
For helium mixes you can use its gauge settings, says Suunto, and there is a fully specced Freediving mode. A digital compass is built in.
Designed to be used with the Suunto app, there is plenty of connectivity to allow you to host your dives on social media too.
