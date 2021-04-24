Scuba Escapes await divers at Vivian

“The world’s first scuba escape room” is the claim for a new venture just opened at Vivian Quarry in Snowdonia, north Wales.

Scuba Escape is an immersive experience for divers organised by the slate quarry’s dive-centre. It consists of six underwater escape games, each one taking two hours to complete.

Included are challenges such as treasure hunts, stopping an underwater nuke from exploding, dodging predatory zombies and rescuing a princess. Actors and props are used to give the quarry a “game world” appearance, complete with mermaids and pirates.

The games, devised for groups of six divers, call on a range of skills from buoyancy control and navigational ability to handling of diver propulsion vehicles. Divers work in teams to navigate the challenges, solve the games and ultimately, make their escape.

Each month successful teams are entered into a draw, with prizes for individual divers.

Scuba Escape is the brainchild of PADI Course Director Clare Dutton, founder of Duttons Divers, the 5* IDC dive-centre based at Vivian, and Leanne Clowes, who is set to launch a new PADI dive-centre in the North West later this year.