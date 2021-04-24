DIVING NEWS
Scuba Escapes await divers at Vivian
“The world’s first scuba escape room” is the claim for a new venture just opened at Vivian Quarry in Snowdonia, north Wales.
Scuba Escape is an immersive experience for divers organised by the slate quarry’s dive-centre. It consists of six underwater escape games, each one taking two hours to complete.
Included are challenges such as treasure hunts, stopping an underwater nuke from exploding, dodging predatory zombies and rescuing a princess. Actors and props are used to give the quarry a “game world” appearance, complete with mermaids and pirates.
The games, devised for groups of six divers, call on a range of skills from buoyancy control and navigational ability to handling of diver propulsion vehicles. Divers work in teams to navigate the challenges, solve the games and ultimately, make their escape.
Each month successful teams are entered into a draw, with prizes for individual divers.
Scuba Escape is the brainchild of PADI Course Director Clare Dutton, founder of Duttons Divers, the 5* IDC dive-centre based at Vivian, and Leanne Clowes, who is set to launch a new PADI dive-centre in the North West later this year.
“We’re really excited to be bringing something completely different to the UK dive community,” says Dutton. “There’s a real appetite for domestic scuba diving as global travel remains limited.
“Our picturesque dive site provides year-round great visibility and is the perfect spot for anyone looking for new adventures. They will have the entire quarry to their group and can practise and perfect their skills under water.”
Vivian Quarry near Llanberis offers depths of 20m, training platforms and sunken attractions including ironworks, boats and a submarine. Scuba Escape costs £220 for group entry into each of the games – Murder Mystery, Countdown, Operation Z, Save Vivovia!, Treasure of Syreni and Money Heist. Find out more or book here.
***** DIVER TRAINING agency SSI has launched a Decompression Diving speciality to bridge the gap between its recreational diving and extended range or XR programmes.
It says it wants to give divers “a small taste” of more advanced diving without them having to commit to going technical.
The course trains divers to independently plan and conduct decompression dives to 40m depth with a maximum 15min accumulated deco time, using either traditional or sidemount systems, says SSI. It adds that its Extended Range Nitrox course remains the first choice for divers seeking twin-set training with limited decompression.