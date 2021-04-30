100-euro giveaways for Malta divers

Tourists visiting Malta are set to receive vouchers worth 100 euros (around £87) to spend on scuba diving this summer, as part of the Mediterranean islands’ tourism-recovery plan.

A total of 2.25 million euros has been invested in a Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) scheme to attract visitors and promote various sports. A third of that amount is being devoted to scuba, in the form of 750,000 euros-worth of diving vouchers.

These can be used from June until the end of 2021. Visitors interested in other sports are likely to have to wait until July.

Anyone resident outside the Maltese Islands is eligible to apply for the vouchers, though only once they have booked their return flights. They are required to show photographs of their airline tickets and passport during the application process, which is open now.

The entire amount needs to be spent at one time with one of the 62 MTA-licensed dive-centres listed here, and the diver’s passport will have to be shown when the voucher is presented to the centre for validation.

With the prospect of overseas holidays resuming this summer, destinations popular with UK scuba divers have been looking at ways to place themselves high on travellers’ wish-lists. The Maldives tourism authorities recently announced plans to entice visitors by offering Covid vaccinations on arrival, as reported on Divernet.