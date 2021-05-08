Our European Tour

As we were about to leave Bayeux our van started making worrying noises. Smoke billowed from the engine. Of course, it had to be the hottest day of our journey so far – 30°C.

Coincidentally, we were just outside a workshop. After being sent on to two other places we found one that had the required spare parts and were able to fix the vehicle without waiting days. That was the upside of having a French van breaking down in France.

While it was being repaired we and the two dogs set up camp in the shade outside, to the amusement of passers-by, and a couple of hours later we were on the road again.

On 10 July quarantine for people travelling from France to Britain was lifted, and we were finally able to cross the Channel and head for our first dive-stop there – Portland.

We dived from Chesil Beach, that popular spot for shore-diving, and also the submarine M2, which required a boat-ride out.

Chesil Cove is an easy dive that suits beginners as well as more experienced divers because there is a lot to see.

However it can be a challenge to get into the water, especially if there is a big swell, because you have to negotiate the pebble slope that gets very steep as you enter the water. And after the dive it’s just a matter of making your way back up the pebbles – probably easier with single tanks than with our twin-sets.

In theory sand-eels, lobsters, dogfish, crabs, cuttlefish and octopus can all be found at Chesil. We did two dives and unfortunately saw none of the above, apart from a cuttlefish that swam away as we started our descent!

The M2 went down in Lyme Bay in 1932 along with all the crew and is designated as a war grave. It sits upright at 31-35m and is almost completely intact.

Despite what might be the first thought of many divers imagining a visit to a submarine there was a lot to see on deck, and besides being an interesting wreck much marine life too. Large conger eels peeked out of the many openings, and schools of fish swam around the wreck.