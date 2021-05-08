Shark GPS – and orcas off Cornwall

Scientists have come up with what they say is the first solid evidence that sharks use electromagnetic fields to navigate.

Aware that sharks are sensitive to such fields, scientists had long speculated that, like turtles, they relied on them for guidance during their long-distance migrations. They had however been unable to test their hypothesis.

“This research supports the theory that they use the Earth’s magnetic field to help them find their way – it’s nature’s GPS,” said Save Our Seas Foundation (SOSF) project leader Bryan Keller of Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory.

“To be honest, I’m surprised it worked. The reason this question has been withstanding for 50 years is because sharks are difficult to study.”

The experiments involved 20 juvenile bonnethead sharks (Sphyrna tiburo), a species known to return to specific “home” estuaries each year. Placed in a circular pool, the sharks were exposed to magnetic conditions representing locations hundreds of kilometres from where they had been caught.

This allowed the scientists to predict the direction in which the sharks would orient themselves if they were relying on a “magnetic map” – northward in the southern magnetic field, southward in the northern field and neutral if exposed to the field matching their capture site. The sharks followed the predicted orientations every time.

“How cool is it that a shark can swim a 20,000km round trip in a three-dimensional ocean and get back to the same site?” said Keller, referring to one great white’s documented migration between South Africa and Australia. “In a world where people use GPS to navigate almost everywhere, this ability is truly remarkable.”