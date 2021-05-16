Free servicing on Prism 2 CCR

Buyers of the Hollis Prism 2 closed-circuit rebreather are being promised two years’ free annual maintenance, including oxygen sensors, says Hollis Rebreathers.

The offer is worth more than £1700 (including UK VAT) in savings on the factory service rate, according to the manufacturer.

The deal, which consists of two annual service vouchers redeemable at any participating RBUK Hollis Rebreathers dealer, is on purchases until the end of June and does not include shipping.

Prism prices start from £7041 – more information here.