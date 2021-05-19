WIN! WIN! WIN! A pair of Cressi Thor EBS fins worth £107

PERFECT FOR scuba diving whether you are an experienced diver or a novice, Cressi’s new Thor EBS fins’ arched profile combined with two central ribs stabilise and boost propulsion.

Two lateral holes discharge negative forces and the blades are moulded from two different materials for improved response.

Cressi has developed its special EBS strap to “meet the needs of the most demanding divers, who need a comfortable fastening for their foot but one that is still practical and manageable”.

