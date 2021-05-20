DIVING NEWS

FREE June DIVER out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JUNE issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

  • Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features The very best of the Azores sea-mounts, Cornish Treasure, Incredible story of survival in Icy Seas, Pure sensory overload in Galapagos, Best freedive in the world? Exploring Scotland’s surprising Cumbrae Islands   plus DIVER Tests, latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the June issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the June issue of DIVER here

20 May 2021