DIVING NEWS
FREE June DIVER out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JUNE issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features The very best of the Azores sea-mounts, Cornish Treasure, Incredible story of survival in Icy Seas, Pure sensory overload in Galapagos, Best freedive in the world? Exploring Scotland’s surprising Cumbrae Islands – plus DIVER Tests, latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the June issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the June issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE May issue of DIVER, featuring:
- 18 world-beating dives
- Why Miranda K. is backing Britain
- Amazing UnderBathWater images
- Out of Lockdown in the Maldives
- Vintage Scuba
- Picturing UK diving
PLUS: DIVER Tests … ‘How do people wreck their own dives?’ asks Louise T … Why cold-water diving is all in the genes … New dive gear … Has Greece finally let wreck divers off the leash? … Amazing seabed revealed as ice-sheet parts.
Get FREE May DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
20 May 2021