GEAR NEWS
AP Diving Rebreather Safety Mouthpiece
Now standard on Inspiration closed-circuit rebreathers, the new AP RBSM rebreather safety mouthpiece is also now available as a £55 retrofit.
Advantages are said to include reduced risk of mouthpiece loss in the event of unconsciousness, the result of a quick-release security neck-strap, and a mouth-seal improved by an enhanced lip flange.
Greater comfort is also promised, with less effort said to be needed to grip the mouthpiece in the jaws in normal use.
30 May 2021