AP Diving Rebreather Safety Mouthpiece

Now standard on Inspiration closed-circuit rebreathers, the new AP RBSM rebreather safety mouthpiece is also now available as a £55 retrofit.

Advantages are said to include reduced risk of mouthpiece loss in the event of unconsciousness, the result of a quick-release security neck-strap, and a mouth-seal improved by an enhanced lip flange.

Greater comfort is also promised, with less effort said to be needed to grip the mouthpiece in the jaws in normal use.