Covid hero loves Red Sea diving

A free Red Sea liveaboard trip is the prize for the seventh Covid Diver Hero – another scuba diver whose contribution to fighting the coronavirus pandemic has been rewarded by Emperor Divers.

Susana Garcia from Madrid is the penultimate winner and, like many of the previous diver heroes, a frontline healthcare worker. Jaime Callejon Bejarano nominated her “as the heroine of each and every one of the patients and families who have passed through her hands during 20 years, not only during this pandemic”.

He said that for the intensive care unit nurse there could be no greater reward than “to enjoy with the Emperor Team one of her great passions… diving, and diving in the Red Sea!”

“In the early moments of the pandemic, without enough protective equipment, all her unit risked their lives to give medical and humane treatment to the patients, reorganising their unit to attend all the critical patients, working as a great team,” wrote Callejon Bejarano in nominating Garcia.

“They were taking care of critical patients, going home after their work afraid of being infected themselves, afraid of seeing their families… but they never missed their work shift, their patients, working to find possible treatments, all together.