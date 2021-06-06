Diver hit by bends in Devon

A scuba diver had to be airlifted to a hyperbaric facility following a boat-dive in the Channel off Torquay yesterday (5 June). Diagnosed as suffering from decompression illness, the casualty was described as “seriously ill”.

The incident occurred in the afternoon during a dive between Anstey’s Cove and Babbacombe beach, according to reports in Devon Live.

Torbay and Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Coastguard SAR helicopter from Newquay, Teignmouth RNLI lifeboat and South West Ambulance Service responded to an emergency call at around 2pm.

The diver was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.