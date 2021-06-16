BSAC looks for new diving chief

The British Sub-Aqua Club is looking to enhance its training and diving support services with recruitment for the new position of Head of Diving & Training.

Reporting to the CEO and working closely with the National Diving Officer, the new role will “lead the delivery of BSAC’s strategic aims for diving and training along with its vision, mission and values” says the Club.

“As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, the successful candidate will innovate and lead the development and delivery of new and existing BSAC training and diving support services, to broaden BSAC’s appeal and thus increase membership, participation and engagement, ensuring BSAC standards for safety and quality are maintained within the BSAC training markets/partners (branches/centres/licensees).

“This role will manage all aspects of development, deployment, and evaluation. It will entail empathy and creative thinking to bring members, volunteers and stakeholders with BSAC on a positive inspiring journey.”

The Head of Diving & Training will be a remote-based, full-time role, but will be expected to attend in-person council meetings (once they restart) at BSAC HQ in Cheshire, as well as other occasional travel requirements.

Applicants should have “credible authority on diving and diver training, preferably with a minimum of 5-years’ instructor experience, though not necessarily with BSAC, as well as substantial experience in the recreational diving and lifestyle market”.

Full job specification and application details here