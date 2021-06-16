WIN! WIN! WIN! An Oceanic Mask, Fins & Snorkel Set worth £157

COMPRISING an Oceanic Shadow mask, a pair of Accel fins and an Ultra Dry Snorkel, the Oceanic Mask, Fins & Snorkel Set brings a sense of colour and style to any underwater adventure.

The Shadow Mask features a sleek 100% liquid silicone skirt that attaches directly to the tempered glass lens. No mask frame means the Shadow Mask offers an impressive field of vision and packs flat.

The Accel Fins – now available in bright, dynamic colours – are compact and responsive, their clean lines and efficient shape making for excellent all-around performance. High-stretch heel straps are effortless to slip on and off and dramatically reduce the bulk and drag associated with typical open-heel fins. The angled, compact blade has excellent water-flow characteristics and allows divers to swim efficiently with various kicking styles, from scissor to frog to sculling. The blade’s centre channel, along with pronounced side rails, helps minimise “side spill,” directing water behind the diver for maximum thrust.

Designed to be exactly what its name suggests, the Ultra Dry snorkel incorporates Oceanic’s patented Dry Snorkel Technology into an ultra-low profile product that is ergonomically designed for comfort and function.

