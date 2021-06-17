DIVING NEWS
FREE July DIVER out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JULY issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features 95 liveaboards & the sites their guests insist on diving, Diving Thailand’s rock-star site, Full test of Garmin Descent Mk2, Model island in the Philippines, Mind-blowing fish-hunt in the deep south, How good prep smashes the cold, WW1 sub victims in the Dardenelles, Rick Stanton’s new book – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the July issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the July issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE June issue of DIVER, featuring:
- Very best of the Azores sea-mounts
- Amazing story of survival in icy seas
- Pure sensory overload in Galapagos
- Exploring Scotland’s surprising Cumbrae Isles
- Cornish Treasure!
- Best freedive in the World?
PLUS: DIVER Tests … Louise T dives into Scandi Noir … ‘Stranded at the airport with a worthless Covid test result’ … New dive gear … Looking for the love in Egypt … The deepest wreck ever dived.
Get FREE June DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
17 June 2021